Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP)

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics Inc. 15 144.57 N/A -3.81 0.00 Neurotrope Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

In table 1 we can see Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Neurotrope Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Neurotrope Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -77.2% -70.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.76 beta indicates that Revance Therapeutics Inc. is 24.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Neurotrope Inc.’s 178.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.78 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Revance Therapeutics Inc. is 8.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.1. The Current Ratio of rival Neurotrope Inc. is 23.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 23.1. Neurotrope Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Neurotrope Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Neurotrope Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Revance Therapeutics Inc. is $41.75, with potential upside of 233.20%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.9% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.4% of Neurotrope Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% are Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 18.97% of Neurotrope Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revance Therapeutics Inc. -0.08% -9.76% -28.74% -45.99% -58.05% -37.06% Neurotrope Inc. 2.4% 27.87% 70.99% 4.02% -19.44% 103.08%

For the past year Revance Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Neurotrope Inc. had bullish trend.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats Neurotrope Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.