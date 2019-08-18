Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics Inc. 14 130.84 N/A -3.81 0.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -4.56 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.1% -37.2%

Revance Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.1 and a Quick Ratio of 8.1. Competitively, Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.1 and has 17.1 Quick Ratio. Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Revance Therapeutics Inc. has a 243.92% upside potential and an average target price of $39. Competitively the average target price of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is $16, which is potential 38.05% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Revance Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 85.34% and 85.4%. Insiders owned 0.9% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 2.2% are Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 5.22% -0.07% -1.39% 96.65% -2.45% 137.02%

For the past year Revance Therapeutics Inc. has -37.51% weaker performance while Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has 137.02% stronger performance.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.