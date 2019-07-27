Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics Inc. 14 136.96 N/A -3.81 0.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 13 1.86 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -253.4% -70%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.76 beta indicates that Revance Therapeutics Inc. is 24.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Jaguar Health Inc. on the other hand, has 1.18 beta which makes it 18.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.1 while its Quick Ratio is 8.1. On the competitive side is, Jaguar Health Inc. which has a 0.3 Current Ratio and a 0.2 Quick Ratio. Revance Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Jaguar Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$41.75 is Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 251.73%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 87.9% and 12.6%. 0.7% are Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 13.23% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revance Therapeutics Inc. -0.08% -9.76% -28.74% -45.99% -58.05% -37.06% Jaguar Health Inc. -14.17% -22.47% -28.13% -62.9% -92.77% -24.61%

For the past year Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Jaguar Health Inc.

Summary

Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Jaguar Health Inc.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.