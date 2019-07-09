Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA)

We are contrasting Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics Inc. 15 146.42 N/A -3.81 0.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 172.81 N/A -1.86 0.00

Table 1 highlights Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.76 beta means Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 24.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 147.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.47 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Revance Therapeutics Inc. is 8.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.1. The Current Ratio of rival Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.8. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $41.75, while its potential upside is 229.00%. Competitively the consensus price target of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $10.5, which is potential 318.33% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 87.9% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 44.8% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revance Therapeutics Inc. -0.08% -9.76% -28.74% -45.99% -58.05% -37.06% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. -26.11% -1.85% -3.97% -68.3% -82.22% -3.97%

For the past year Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.