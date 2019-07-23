Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM)

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics Inc. 15 146.77 N/A -3.81 0.00 Dermira Inc. 10 10.29 N/A -5.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Dermira Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Dermira Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3%

Risk & Volatility

Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s 0.76 beta indicates that its volatility is 24.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Dermira Inc. has beta of 1.34 which is 34.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

8.1 and 8.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Revance Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Dermira Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.1 and 6.9 respectively. Revance Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Dermira Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Dermira Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Dermira Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $41.75, while its potential upside is 228.22%. Competitively Dermira Inc. has an average target price of $18.88, with potential upside of 121.34%. The information presented earlier suggests that Revance Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Dermira Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.9% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.9% of Dermira Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Comparatively, Dermira Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revance Therapeutics Inc. -0.08% -9.76% -28.74% -45.99% -58.05% -37.06% Dermira Inc. -7.95% -10.27% 42.4% -2.37% -11.27% 43.39%

For the past year Revance Therapeutics Inc. has -37.06% weaker performance while Dermira Inc. has 43.39% stronger performance.

Summary

Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats Dermira Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.