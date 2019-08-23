Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics Inc. 14 127.50 N/A -3.81 0.00 Cue Biopharma Inc. 8 82.66 N/A -2.11 0.00

Demonstrates Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Revance Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.1 and a Quick Ratio of 8.1. Competitively, Cue Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and has 3 Quick Ratio. Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cue Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Cue Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Revance Therapeutics Inc. is $39, with potential upside of 252.94%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85.34% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 21.7% of Cue Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% are Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of Cue Biopharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51% Cue Biopharma Inc. 19.74% -6.1% 3.36% 65.54% -11.97% 76.81%

For the past year Revance Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Cue Biopharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Cue Biopharma Inc.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.