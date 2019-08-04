Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

As Biotechnology businesses, Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics Inc. 14 141.57 N/A -3.81 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Chiasma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4%

Risk and Volatility

Revance Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.97 beta, while its volatility is 3.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Chiasma Inc. has a 1.12 beta and it is 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Revance Therapeutics Inc. are 8.1 and 8.1. Competitively, Chiasma Inc. has 1.9 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Chiasma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The average price target of Revance Therapeutics Inc. is $39, with potential upside of 217.85%. Chiasma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12.67 average price target and a 149.90% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Revance Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Chiasma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Chiasma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.34% and 76.5% respectively. About 0.9% of Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Chiasma Inc. has 6.21% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51% Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53%

For the past year Revance Therapeutics Inc. has -37.51% weaker performance while Chiasma Inc. has 76.53% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats Chiasma Inc.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.