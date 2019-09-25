Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics Inc. 13 196.18 N/A -3.81 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 5 8.09 N/A -1.25 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Cerecor Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Cerecor Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9%

Risk and Volatility

Revance Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.97 beta, while its volatility is 3.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Cerecor Inc.’s 96.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.96 beta.

Liquidity

Revance Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.1 and a Quick Ratio of 8.1. Competitively, Cerecor Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Cerecor Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Cerecor Inc.’s consensus price target is $10.5, while its potential upside is 207.92%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.34% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares and 55.2% of Cerecor Inc. shares. Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.2% of Cerecor Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51% Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77%

For the past year Revance Therapeutics Inc. has -37.51% weaker performance while Cerecor Inc. has 24.77% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats Cerecor Inc.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.