Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics Inc. 14 124.15 N/A -3.81 0.00 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 9 753.81 N/A -1.12 0.00

Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.'s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.4% -30.8%

Revance Therapeutics Inc. is 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.97. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s 143.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.43 beta.

8.1 and 8.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Revance Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 18.2 and 18.2 respectively. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Recommendations and Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Revance Therapeutics Inc. is $39, with potential upside of 262.45%.

Institutional investors owned 85.34% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares and 76% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.9% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 11.22% are Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. -8.28% 15.9% 106.94% 342.57% 185.32% 325.71%

For the past year Revance Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.