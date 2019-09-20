Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (RVNC) Reaches $14.43 After 8.00% Up Move; SCREEN HOLDINGS CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES (DINRF) Shorts Lowered By 2.79%

The stock of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.56% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $14.43. About 233,064 shares traded. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) has declined 55.47% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RVNC News: 09/05/2018 – Revance Therapeutics Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Revance Therapeutics: Departure Isn’t Based on Any Disagreement With Company’s Acctg Principles or Practices; 19/04/2018 – REVANCE SEES PRODUCT LAUNCH IN 2020, ASSUMING FDA APPROVAL; 29/05/2018 – Revance Therapeutics: Lauren Silvernail Resigns as Chief Financial Officer, Chief Business Officer; 18/04/2018 – Retrotope Announces Peer-Reviewed Publication of Positive Phase 1b/2a Findings for RT001 in Friedreich’s Ataxia; 24/05/2018 – REVANCE ANNOUNCES PUBLICATION OF POSITIVE 24-WEEK DURATION OF EFFECT RESULTS FROM CERVICAL DYSTONIA PHASE 2 TRIAL IN MOVEMENT DISORDERS CLINICAL PRACTICE; 24/05/2018 – REVANCE REPORTS PUBLICATION FROM CERVICAL DYSTONIA PHASE 2; 08/05/2018 – Revance Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 97c; 15/05/2018 – Revance Therapeutics at UBS Global Healthcare Conference May 22; 08/05/2018 – REVANCE THERAPEUTICS INC – REITERATES ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PROVIDED IN JANUARY 2018The move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $636.40M company. It was reported on Sep, 20 by Barchart.com. We have $15.58 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:RVNC worth $50.91 million more.

SCREEN HOLDINGS CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:DINRF) had a decrease of 2.79% in short interest. DINRF’s SI was 915,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.79% from 942,100 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 9158 days are for SCREEN HOLDINGS CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:DINRF)’s short sellers to cover DINRF’s short positions. It closed at $37 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, makes, sells, and maintains semiconductor production equipment in China. The company has market cap of $1.77 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Semiconductor Solutions, Graphic and Precision Solutions, and Finetech Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers single wafer cleaners, wet stations, scrubbers, and laser annealers.

Analysts await Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.94 earnings per share, down 3.30% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.91 per share. After $-0.86 actual earnings per share reported by Revance Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% negative EPS growth.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company has market cap of $636.40 million. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection , which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development.