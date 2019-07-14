Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (RVNC) EPS Estimated At $-0.86; Alliance Data Systems Has 0.97 Sentiment

Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 182 active investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 188 reduced and sold their equity positions in Alliance Data Systems Corp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 45.59 million shares, down from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Alliance Data Systems Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 8 to 8 for the same number . Sold All: 55 Reduced: 133 Increased: 130 New Position: 52.

Analysts expect Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) to report $-0.86 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 8.51% from last quarter’s $-0.94 EPS. After having $-0.85 EPS previously, Revance Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see 1.18% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.70% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $12.57. About 375,543 shares traded. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) has declined 58.05% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RVNC News: 21/05/2018 – Revance Therapeutics Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Revance: RT002 Appeared Generally Safe and Well-Tolerated Through Week 36; 24/05/2018 – Revance Announces Publication of Positive 24-Week Duration of Effect Results from Cervical Dystonia Phase 2 Trial in Movement; 24/05/2018 – REVANCE REPORTS PUBLICATION FROM CERVICAL DYSTONIA PHASE 2; 13/03/2018 – REVANCE IN CONTROLLED EQUITY OFFERING SALES PACT UP TO $125M; 18/04/2018 – Retrotope Announces Peer-Reviewed Publication of Positive Phase 1b/2a Findings for RT001 in Friedreich’s Ataxia; 01/05/2018 – Revance Therapeutics Expands Leadership Team, Appointing Caryn McDowell as SVP, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary; 24/05/2018 – Revance Announces Publication of Positive 24-Week Duration of Effect Results From Cervical Dystonia Phase 2 Trial; 29/05/2018 – REVANCE THERAPEUTICS INC – REVANCE IS INITIATING A SEARCH FOR ITS NEXT CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 15/05/2018 – Revance to Participate in the UBS Global Healthcare Conference

The stock increased 1.10% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $149.6. About 620,734 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) has declined 30.55% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Statement Regarding Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down Of Data Provider Relationships; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Corp expected to post earnings of $4.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q EPS $2.95; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Rev $8.35B; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 12/04/2018 – Acxiom sets marketing divest bids amid Facebook uncertainty; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Adj EPS $4.44; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%; 22/05/2018 – Signet Jewelers Ltd. Shines With Alliance Data’s Conversant And Epsilon, Signs Expansion Agreement For Digital Marketing Platform

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.84 billion. It facilitates and manages interactions between its clients and their clients through consumer marketing channels, including in-store, online, email, social media, mobile, direct mail, and telephone. It has a 8.59 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s LoyaltyOne segment owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program and BrandLoyalty program that are coalition and short-term loyalty programs.

Arlington Value Capital Llc holds 13.95% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation for 1.13 million shares. Valueact Holdings L.P. owns 5.21 million shares or 10.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Brave Warrior Advisors Llc has 9.91% invested in the company for 1.13 million shares. The California-based Pacifica Capital Investments Llc has invested 7.89% in the stock. Cryder Capital Partners Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 266,233 shares.

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $4.30 EPS, down 10.42% or $0.50 from last year’s $4.8 per share. ADS’s profit will be $225.23M for 8.70 P/E if the $4.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.55 actual EPS reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Revance Therapeutics had 7 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Thursday, February 28. The stock of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Cowen & Co. Mizuho maintained Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $11,106 activity. On Tuesday, January 22 the insider Allouche Cyril sold $11,106.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company has market cap of $553.16 million. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection , which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development.