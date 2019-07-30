Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics Inc. 14 139.27 N/A -3.81 0.00 Veracyte Inc. 23 11.97 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 highlights Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Veracyte Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7%

Risk & Volatility

Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 0.76 and it happens to be 24.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Veracyte Inc.’s beta is 0.93 which is 7.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Revance Therapeutics Inc. is 8.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.1. The Current Ratio of rival Veracyte Inc. is 6.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.1. Revance Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Veracyte Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Veracyte Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Veracyte Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Revance Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $39, and a 223.12% upside potential. Competitively Veracyte Inc. has an average price target of $23, with potential downside of -21.18%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Revance Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Veracyte Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Veracyte Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87.9% and 85.5%. Insiders owned 0.7% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Veracyte Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revance Therapeutics Inc. -0.08% -9.76% -28.74% -45.99% -58.05% -37.06% Veracyte Inc. 4.28% -0.12% 34.48% 69.96% 276.88% 95.63%

For the past year Revance Therapeutics Inc. has -37.06% weaker performance while Veracyte Inc. has 95.63% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats Veracyte Inc.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.