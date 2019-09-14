Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Comparing side by side

Both Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics Inc. 13 182.93 N/A -3.81 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 27.11 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 highlights Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Trevena Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5%

Risk & Volatility

Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 0.97 and it happens to be 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Trevena Inc.’s 139.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.39 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Revance Therapeutics Inc. is 8.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.1. The Current Ratio of rival Trevena Inc. is 3.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.6. Revance Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Trevena Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Trevena Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Trevena Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.5 consensus price target and a 269.78% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85.34% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 32.2% of Trevena Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.9% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 1% are Trevena Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51% Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93%

For the past year Revance Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Trevena Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats Trevena Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.