Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Comparison side by side

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics Inc. 15 147.34 N/A -3.81 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -2.81 0.00

In table 1 we can see Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Revance Therapeutics Inc. is 8.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.1. The Current Ratio of rival Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is 0.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.3. Revance Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus target price of Revance Therapeutics Inc. is $41.75, with potential upside of 226.94%. Competitively the consensus target price of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is $27.33, which is potential 114.02% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Revance Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 87.9% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares and 14.1% of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp shares. 0.7% are Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revance Therapeutics Inc. -0.08% -9.76% -28.74% -45.99% -58.05% -37.06% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp -6.67% 7.2% 0% 0% 0% 17.65%

For the past year Revance Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.