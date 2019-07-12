Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) Comparison side by side

Both Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics Inc. 15 141.23 N/A -3.81 0.00 Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.53 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.7% -36.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Revance Therapeutics Inc. are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. Its competitor Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.1 and its Quick Ratio is 12.1. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Revance Therapeutics Inc. is $41.75, with potential upside of 241.09%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 87.9% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 43.1% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.3% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revance Therapeutics Inc. -0.08% -9.76% -28.74% -45.99% -58.05% -37.06% Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.27% -19.73% -33.14% -36.67% -49.61% -31.86%

For the past year Revance Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. Its SMNH compounds are small segments of nucleic acids that the company designs to target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is SB 9200, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus and respiratory syncytial virus. It also develops SMNH product candidate, SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers; and SB 9400, SB 9941, and SB 9946 preclinical product candidates for viral diseases. The company has an agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to collaborate on the study of the combined use of SB 9200 and small interfering ribonucleic acid product pipeline for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV); and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation to collaborate on the preclinical study of the combined use of SB 9200 and AB-423, a capsid assembly inhibitor for the treatment of chronic HBV. It also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for a clinical study examining the use of SB 9200 co-administered with GileadÂ’s Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide) in chronic HBV patients. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.