Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics Inc. 15 135.11 N/A -3.81 0.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 highlights Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -31%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.76 beta indicates that Revance Therapeutics Inc. is 24.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Sesen Bio Inc.’s beta is 2.15 which is 115.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.1 while its Quick Ratio is 8.1. On the competitive side is, Sesen Bio Inc. which has a 8.5 Current Ratio and a 8.5 Quick Ratio. Sesen Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Sesen Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 256.53% and an $41.75 average price target. On the other hand, Sesen Bio Inc.’s potential downside is -18.70% and its average price target is $1. Based on the results given earlier, Revance Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Sesen Bio Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 87.9% and 45.1% respectively. Insiders owned 0.7% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 6.56% are Sesen Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revance Therapeutics Inc. -0.08% -9.76% -28.74% -45.99% -58.05% -37.06% Sesen Bio Inc. -3.08% 11.5% 54.58% -29.61% -55.16% -11.27%

For the past year Revance Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Sesen Bio Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats Sesen Bio Inc.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.