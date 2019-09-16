Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Contrasting side by side

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics Inc. 13 185.61 N/A -3.81 0.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 4.15 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.97 shows that Revance Therapeutics Inc. is 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 20.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.2 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Revance Therapeutics Inc. is 8.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.1. The Current Ratio of rival Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.3. Revance Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 85.34% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 96.2% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% are Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.25% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87%

For the past year Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.