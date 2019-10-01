Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics Inc. 12 -0.32 36.01M -3.81 0.00 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 14.80M 4.52 1.73

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Revance Therapeutics Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Revance Therapeutics Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics Inc. 297,357,555.74% 0% 0% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 232,975,474.61% 0% 0%

Liquidity

8.1 and 8.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Revance Therapeutics Inc. Its rival PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 14.2 and 14.2 respectively. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Revance Therapeutics Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $17 consensus price target and a 338.14% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Revance Therapeutics Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.34% and 57.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.74% -43.73% -40.97% 120% 0% 152.75%

For the past year Revance Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.