Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics Inc. 14 136.96 N/A -3.81 0.00 Novavax Inc. 17 3.49 N/A -0.47 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Novavax Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 251.73% and an $41.75 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Novavax Inc. is $1.35, which is potential -68.24% downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Revance Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Novavax Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Novavax Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87.9% and 34.42%. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Novavax Inc. has 0.95% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revance Therapeutics Inc. -0.08% -9.76% -28.74% -45.99% -58.05% -37.06% Novavax Inc. -16.54% -38.94% -84.8% -81.31% -80.21% -81.82%

For the past year Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Novavax Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats Novavax Inc.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.