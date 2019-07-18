Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Comparing side by side

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics Inc. 15 145.96 N/A -3.81 0.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 2.34 N/A -0.39 0.00

In table 1 we can see Revance Therapeutics Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -65.7% -39.6%

Risk and Volatility

Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.76 beta. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 69.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.69 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Revance Therapeutics Inc. are 8.1 and 8.1. Competitively, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.2 and 2.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Revance Therapeutics Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 230.04% and an $41.75 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Revance Therapeutics Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 87.9% and 1%. Insiders held 0.7% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 25.87% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revance Therapeutics Inc. -0.08% -9.76% -28.74% -45.99% -58.05% -37.06% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. -39.47% -51.4% -66.31% -53.69% -82.95% -32.7%

For the past year Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.