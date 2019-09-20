Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Comparing side by side

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics Inc. 13 202.81 N/A -3.81 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 9.45 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Revance Therapeutics Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Revance Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 54.45% and its consensus price target is $25.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Revance Therapeutics Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.34% and 45.5% respectively. Insiders held 0.9% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29%

For the past year Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Revance Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.