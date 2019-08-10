Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics Inc. 14 144.80 N/A -3.81 0.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 6 9.61 N/A -0.90 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -21.7%

Revance Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.97 beta, while its volatility is 3.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Molecular Templates Inc.’s 173.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.73 beta.

Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.1 while its Quick Ratio is 8.1. On the competitive side is, Molecular Templates Inc. which has a 3.2 Current Ratio and a 3.2 Quick Ratio. Revance Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Molecular Templates Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Molecular Templates Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Revance Therapeutics Inc. is $39, with potential upside of 210.76%.

Institutional investors owned 85.34% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares and 72.2% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares. About 0.9% of Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 12.75% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51% Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62%

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.