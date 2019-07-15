Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics Inc. 15 148.94 N/A -3.81 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 7 19.03 N/A -6.84 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Revance Therapeutics Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Revance Therapeutics Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1%

Risk and Volatility

Revance Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 0.76 and its 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is 50.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.5 beta.

Liquidity

8.1 and 8.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Revance Therapeutics Inc. Its rival La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.7 and 8.5 respectively. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Revance Therapeutics Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 1 3 2.75

Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 232.14% and an $41.75 consensus price target. Meanwhile, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s consensus price target is $21.25, while its potential upside is 121.82%. The information presented earlier suggests that Revance Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Revance Therapeutics Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company are owned by institutional investors at 87.9% and 0% respectively. 0.7% are Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 5% are La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revance Therapeutics Inc. -0.08% -9.76% -28.74% -45.99% -58.05% -37.06% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -12.75% -8.24% 8.96% -56.83% -78.73% -30.33%

For the past year Revance Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Summary

Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.