Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) Contrasting side by side

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics Inc. 15 148.50 N/A -3.81 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 7 17.44 N/A -6.84 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Revance Therapeutics Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1%

Volatility & Risk

Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 0.76 and it happens to be 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s 50.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.5 beta.

Liquidity

Revance Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.1 and a Quick Ratio of 8.1. Competitively, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s Current Ratio is 8.7 and has 8.5 Quick Ratio. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Revance Therapeutics Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 1 3 2.75

Revance Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $41.75, and a 224.40% upside potential. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company on the other hand boasts of a $21.25 consensus price target and a 142.03% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Revance Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Revance Therapeutics Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 87.9% and 0%. About 0.7% of Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 5% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revance Therapeutics Inc. -0.08% -9.76% -28.74% -45.99% -58.05% -37.06% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -12.75% -8.24% 8.96% -56.83% -78.73% -30.33%

For the past year Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Summary

Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company on 7 of the 9 factors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.