Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Comparison side by side

Since Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics Inc. 14 144.80 N/A -3.81 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.26 0.00

In table 1 we can see Revance Therapeutics Inc. and KemPharm Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.1% -171.3%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.97 shows that Revance Therapeutics Inc. is 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, KemPharm Inc. is 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.33 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Revance Therapeutics Inc. are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. Its competitor KemPharm Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Revance Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Revance Therapeutics Inc. and KemPharm Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 KemPharm Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $39, while its potential upside is 210.76%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Revance Therapeutics Inc. and KemPharm Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.34% and 33.5% respectively. About 0.9% of Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of KemPharm Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51% KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21%

For the past year KemPharm Inc. has weaker performance than Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats KemPharm Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.