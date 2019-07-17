Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Comparing side by side

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics Inc. 15 145.96 N/A -3.81 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 3.25 N/A -1.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Revance Therapeutics Inc. is 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.76. Competitively, Fortress Biotech Inc.’s beta is 3.02 which is 202.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Revance Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.1 and a Quick Ratio of 8.1. Competitively, Fortress Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 2 Quick Ratio. Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Revance Therapeutics Inc. has a 230.04% upside potential and a consensus price target of $41.75. Competitively the consensus price target of Fortress Biotech Inc. is $11, which is potential 702.92% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Fortress Biotech Inc. seems more appealing than Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 87.9% and 11.3% respectively. Insiders owned 0.7% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 32.5% of Fortress Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revance Therapeutics Inc. -0.08% -9.76% -28.74% -45.99% -58.05% -37.06% Fortress Biotech Inc. 5.95% 14.84% -18.35% 61.82% -50.83% 106.98%

For the past year Revance Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Fortress Biotech Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.