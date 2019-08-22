Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) Comparing side by side

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics Inc. 14 129.46 N/A -3.81 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 9 11.52 N/A -4.50 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.97 shows that Revance Therapeutics Inc. is 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.56 beta which is 156.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are 10.4 and 10.4 respectively. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Revance Therapeutics Inc. has a 247.59% upside potential and an average price target of $39. On the other hand, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 314.51% and its average price target is $24. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.34% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares and 82.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.9% of Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05%

For the past year Revance Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.