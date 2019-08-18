Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Contrasting side by side

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics Inc. 14 130.84 N/A -3.81 0.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 24 50.71 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4%

Risk & Volatility

Revance Therapeutics Inc. is 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.97 beta. Competitively, Editas Medicine Inc.’s 151.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.51 beta.

Liquidity

Revance Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.1 and a Quick Ratio of 8.1. Competitively, Editas Medicine Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and has 8.5 Quick Ratio. Editas Medicine Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Revance Therapeutics Inc. is $39, with potential upside of 243.92%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 85.34% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.9% of Editas Medicine Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.98% of Editas Medicine Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51% Editas Medicine Inc. -2.88% 4.17% 8.74% 18.66% -14.14% 10.99%

For the past year Revance Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Editas Medicine Inc. had bullish trend.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.