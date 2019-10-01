Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Comparison side by side

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics Inc. 12 -0.32 36.01M -3.81 0.00 CohBar Inc. 1 0.00 27.69M -0.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Revance Therapeutics Inc. and CohBar Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Revance Therapeutics Inc. and CohBar Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics Inc. 297,357,555.74% 0% 0% CohBar Inc. 1,882,264,971.79% -76% -62.3%

Risk & Volatility

Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.97 beta. Competitively, CohBar Inc. is 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.14 beta.

Liquidity

Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CohBar Inc. are 15.5 and 15.5 respectively. CohBar Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Revance Therapeutics Inc. and CohBar Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.34% and 9.5%. About 0.9% of Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, CohBar Inc. has 32.85% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51% CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95%

For the past year Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than CohBar Inc.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.