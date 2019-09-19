Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) Contrasting side by side

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics Inc. 13 198.44 N/A -3.81 0.00 Celsion Corporation 2 71.86 N/A -0.55 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Celsion Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.97 beta means Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 3.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Celsion Corporation’s 95.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.95 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Revance Therapeutics Inc. are 8.1 and 8.1. Competitively, Celsion Corporation has 4.2 and 4.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Celsion Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Celsion Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 85.34% and 9.2% respectively. Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Comparatively, Celsion Corporation has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51% Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11%

For the past year Revance Therapeutics Inc. has -37.51% weaker performance while Celsion Corporation has 24.11% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats Celsion Corporation.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.