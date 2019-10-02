Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Comparison side by side

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics Inc. 12 -0.32 36.01M -3.81 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 9 0.00 1.85M -1.46 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics Inc. 297,112,211.22% 0% 0% Bicycle Therapeutics plc 21,215,596.33% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Revance Therapeutics Inc. is 8.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.1. The Current Ratio of rival Bicycle Therapeutics plc is 8.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.3. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a consensus price target of $18.67, with potential upside of 68.50%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 85.34% and 22%. Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51% Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16%

For the past year Revance Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Summary

Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats Revance Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.