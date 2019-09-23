Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Comparison side by side

Both Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics Inc. 13 199.15 N/A -3.81 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6%

Risk and Volatility

Revance Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.97 beta, while its volatility is 3.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s 102.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the -0.02 beta.

Liquidity

Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.1 while its Quick Ratio is 8.1. On the competitive side is, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3 Current Ratio and a 3 Quick Ratio. Revance Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.34% and 54.7% respectively. Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.5% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88%

For the past year Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.