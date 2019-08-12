Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics Inc. 14 144.80 N/A -3.81 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 16.66 N/A 0.03 23.88

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Revance Therapeutics Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.1% 17.6%

Risk & Volatility

Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s 0.97 beta indicates that its volatility is 3.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 24.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.76 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Revance Therapeutics Inc. are 8.1 and 8.1. Competitively, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.4 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Revance Therapeutics Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The upside potential is 210.76% for Revance Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $39. AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $2 consensus target price and a 208.02% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Revance Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Revance Therapeutics Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.34% and 31.9% respectively. Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.28% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2%

For the past year Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.