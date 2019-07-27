Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics Inc. 14 136.96 N/A -3.81 0.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21 29.53 N/A 0.07 262.60

Table 1 demonstrates Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3%

Volatility and Risk

Revance Therapeutics Inc. is 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.76 beta. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 106.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.06 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Revance Therapeutics Inc. are 8.1 and 8.1. Competitively, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.3 and 2.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Revance Therapeutics Inc. is $41.75, with potential upside of 251.73%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 87.9% and 63.9% respectively. Insiders owned 0.7% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revance Therapeutics Inc. -0.08% -9.76% -28.74% -45.99% -58.05% -37.06% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.58% 2.79% 10.94% 32.3% 103.5% 54.35%

For the past year Revance Therapeutics Inc. has -37.06% weaker performance while Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 54.35% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.