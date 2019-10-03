Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Comparing side by side

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics Inc. 12 -0.32 36.01M -3.81 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 16 -3.23 310.23M -0.38 0.00

Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc's return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics Inc. 297,112,211.22% 0% 0% Amarin Corporation plc 1,968,464,467.01% -450.1% -39.8%

Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 0.97 and it happens to be 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Amarin Corporation plc has a 1.13 beta which is 13.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

The Current Ratio of Revance Therapeutics Inc. is 8.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.1. The Current Ratio of rival Amarin Corporation plc is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Revance Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Amarin Corporation plc.

The Ratings and Recommendations for Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Amarin Corporation plc is $30, which is potential 112.62% upside.

The shares of both Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc are owned by institutional investors at 85.34% and 45.5% respectively. 0.9% are Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Amarin Corporation plc’s shares.

Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51% Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59%

For the past year Revance Therapeutics Inc. has -37.51% weaker performance while Amarin Corporation plc has 36.59% stronger performance.

Amarin Corporation plc beats Revance Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.