Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics Inc. 14 144.80 N/A -3.81 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80% -70%

Risk and Volatility

Revance Therapeutics Inc. is 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.97 beta. Competitively, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is 50.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.5 beta.

Liquidity

8.1 and 8.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Revance Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.2 and 9.2 respectively. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Revance Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $39, and a 210.76% upside potential. Meanwhile, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $35, while its potential upside is 571.79%. The results provided earlier shows that Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Revance Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.34% and 69.9% respectively. 0.9% are Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98%

For the past year Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.