Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) Comparison side by side

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics Inc. 13 198.44 N/A -3.81 0.00 Advaxis Inc. 3 0.34 N/A -7.31 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Advaxis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Advaxis Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -52.2%

Volatility and Risk

Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s 0.97 beta indicates that its volatility is 3.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Advaxis Inc.’s beta is 3.14 which is 214.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Revance Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.1 and a Quick Ratio of 8.1. Competitively, Advaxis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.1 and has 7.1 Quick Ratio. Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Advaxis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Advaxis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Advaxis Inc.’s consensus target price is $0.4, while its potential upside is 33.78%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.34% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares and 39.2% of Advaxis Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.9% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Advaxis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51% Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32%

For the past year Revance Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Advaxis Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats Advaxis Inc.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.