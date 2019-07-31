Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Comparison side by side

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics Inc. 14 145.73 N/A -3.81 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 42 168.46 N/A -2.59 0.00

In table 1 we can see Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4%

Volatility and Risk

Revance Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 0.76 and its 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s 1.32 beta is the reason why it is 32.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Acceleron Pharma Inc. are 19.3 and 19.3 respectively. Acceleron Pharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 208.79% at a $39 average target price. Competitively Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a consensus target price of $61, with potential upside of 40.91%. Based on the data given earlier, Revance Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Acceleron Pharma Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 87.9% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares and 86.1% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares. 0.7% are Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% are Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revance Therapeutics Inc. -0.08% -9.76% -28.74% -45.99% -58.05% -37.06% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.61% -0.92% -0.66% -23.28% 18.82% -3.31%

For the past year Revance Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.