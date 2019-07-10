REV Group (REVG) to pay $0.05 on Aug 30, 2019; Famous Daves of America (DAVE) Sellers Increased By 1.34% Their Shorts

Famous Daves of America Inc (NASDAQ:DAVE) had an increase of 1.34% in short interest. DAVE’s SI was 512,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.34% from 505,900 shares previously. With 13,600 avg volume, 38 days are for Famous Daves of America Inc (NASDAQ:DAVE)’s short sellers to cover DAVE’s short positions. The SI to Famous Daves of America Inc’s float is 9.99%. The stock increased 6.60% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $5.65. About 18,686 shares traded. Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) has declined 46.42% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.85% the S&P500. Some Historical DAVE News: 05/03/2018 – Famous Dave’s 4Q Rev $12.5M; 14/05/2018 – Famous Dave’s 1Q Rev $12.8M; 16/04/2018 – Famous Dave’s of America, Inc. Announces Results of Rights Offering; 05/03/2018 – Famous Dave’s CFO Dexter Newman Departing; 16/04/2018 – Famous Dave’s of Amer, Inc. Announces Results of Rights Offering; 14/05/2018 – FAMOUS DAVE’S OF AMERICA INC – QTRLY TOTAL COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DOWN 0.9 PCT; 14/05/2018 – Famous Dave’s 1Q EPS 13c; 06/03/2018 – FAMOUS DAVE’S OF AMERICA INC DAVE.O : CRAIG HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $6; 05/03/2018 – Famous Dave’s 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 14/05/2018 – FAMOUS DAVE’S OF AMERICA INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR $0.13 FROM CONT OPS

REV Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) is expected to pay $0.05 on Aug 30, 2019. (NYSE:REVG) shareholders before Jul 29, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. REV Group Inc’s current price of $14.08 translates into 0.36% yield. REV Group Inc’s dividend has Jul 30, 2019 as record date. Jun 5, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.08. About 115,667 shares traded. REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) has declined 29.75% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.18% the S&P500. Some Historical REVG News: 07/05/2018 – REV Group at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – HAAS Alert Safety Cloud™ service added to REV Group fire vehicles in multi-year strategic partnership; 23/03/2018 – REV GROUP, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in REV Group; 07/03/2018 – REV GROUP INC REVG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $2.4 BLN TO $2.7 BLN; 25/04/2018 – REV GROUP,ZERORPM IN PACT FOR IDLE MITIGATION SYSTEMS,AMBULANCE; 10/04/2018 – REV Group, Inc. Announces the Return of Tom Phillips as Chief Operating Officer; 25/04/2018 – REV Group and ZeroRPM Announce an Alliance to Provide Idle Mitigation Systems® and the Revolutionary Ambulance of the Future; 09/05/2018 – REV Group Fire Division Partners With ZeroRPM on Idle Mitigation System Specifically Engineered for E-ONE, Ferrara and KME; 25/04/2018 – REV Group and ZeroRPM Announce an Alliance to Provide ldle Mitigation Systems® and the Revolutionary Ambulance of the Future

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $248,946 activity. Shares for $247,686 were bought by Kanen David on Wednesday, March 13.

Famous DaveÂ’s of America, Inc. develops, owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Famous DaveÂ’s name. The company has market cap of $52.40 million. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items and delicious side dishes that are prepared using prepared proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes. It has a 12.96 P/E ratio. The firm operates full-service and counter-service restaurants.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold Famous Dave's of America, Inc. shares while 4 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 4.81 million shares or 0.01% more from 4.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) or 32,050 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0% or 212,610 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE). Northern Tru has 0% invested in Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE). Moreover, Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has 0% invested in Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE). 20,000 are held by Amg Natl Trust National Bank & Trust. Moreover, Financial Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) for 41,560 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE). Barclays Plc reported 208 shares. Bandera Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 1.44 million shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE). Renaissance Limited Co reported 0% in Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE). Blackrock has 0% invested in Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) for 285,150 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt invested in 0% or 155 shares.

REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. The company has market cap of $878.56 million. It operates through three divisions: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. It currently has negative earnings. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipal fire departments, EMS providers, and private fleets through dealers.