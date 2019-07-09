REV Group (REVG) to pay $0.05 on Aug 30, 2019; Eminence Capital LP Trimmed By $105.86 Million Its Danaher (DHR) Stake

Eminence Capital Lp decreased Danaher Corporation (DHR) stake by 48.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eminence Capital Lp sold 801,991 shares as Danaher Corporation (DHR)’s stock rose 17.83%. The Eminence Capital Lp holds 842,309 shares with $111.20M value, down from 1.64 million last quarter. Danaher Corporation now has $102.82B valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $143.62. About 1.90 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 08/05/2018 – Danaher Announces Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q EPS 80c; 12/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 13/03/2018 – Tektronix Speeds Debug for 400G PAM4 Designs; 17/04/2018 – New Keithley KickStart 2.0 Software Removes Complexity from Multi-Instrument Setup, Fast Data Visualization; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $4.38 TO $4.45; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Danaher Rtgs Unfctd By Acq Plan, Earnings Rpt; 08/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/03/2018 – Danaher: Integrated DNA Provides Consumables for Genomics Applications; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $4.25-$4.35

REV Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) is expected to pay $0.05 on Aug 30, 2019. (NYSE:REVG) shareholders before Jul 29, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. REV Group Inc’s current price of $14.03 translates into 0.36% yield. REV Group Inc’s dividend has Jul 30, 2019 as record date. Jun 5, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.03. About 117,797 shares traded. REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) has declined 29.75% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.18% the S&P500. Some Historical REVG News: 20/03/2018 – REV Group, Inc. Announces Launch Of Share Repurchase Program; 07/03/2018 – REV GROUP INC REVG.N FY2018 REV VIEW $2.59 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – REV Group at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – REV Group and ZeroRPM Announce an Alliance to Provide Idle Mitigation Systems® and the Revolutionary Ambulance of the Future; 23/05/2018 – REV Group to Release Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on Wednesday June 6, 2018; 09/05/2018 – REV Group Fire Division Partners With ZeroRPM on Idle Mitigation System Specifically Engineered for E-ONE, Ferrara and KME; 10/04/2018 – REV GROUP, REPORTS RETURN OF TOM PHILLIPS AS COO; 12/04/2018 – REV Group at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 25/04/2018 – REV GROUP,ZERORPM IN PACT FOR IDLE MITIGATION SYSTEMS,AMBULANCE; 07/05/2018 – REV Group Fire Division Launches Decontamination and Biohazard Mitigation Options for Fire Trucks

Eminence Capital Lp increased Altaba Inc stake by 1.23M shares to 2.09 million valued at $154.54 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI) stake by 11,811 shares and now owns 1.13 million shares. Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) was raised too.

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DHR’s profit will be $823.32M for 31.22 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.48% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Danaher Corp has $14800 highest and $125 lowest target. $137.86’s average target is -4.01% below currents $143.62 stock price. Danaher Corp had 10 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, February 25. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. Deutsche Bank maintained Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $130 target. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by J.P. Morgan.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Grandfield & Dodd Limited Co has invested 0.22% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Td Asset Management stated it has 1.75 million shares. Moreover, Hugh Johnson Advsrs Ltd Liability has 1.42% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 35,052 shares. Somerset Group Lc invested in 3,053 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Paloma Prtn Management holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 13,600 shares. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 43,150 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. King Luther Capital Mngmt Corporation owns 2.28% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 2.26M shares. Cadinha And Co Limited Liability Co owns 0.48% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 18,657 shares. Kingfisher Cap Limited Liability Co has invested 1.02% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 0.25% or 23,503 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.21% or 90,031 shares. Veritable LP holds 0.08% or 32,017 shares in its portfolio. Burt Wealth Advisors invested in 0.05% or 779 shares. The Missouri-based Atwood Palmer has invested 0% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Marshall Wace Llp invested in 120,175 shares or 0.15% of the stock.