REV Group (REVG) to pay $0.05 on Aug 30, 2019; Blackstone (BGB)’s Sentiment Is 0.79

Blackstone (BGB) investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.73, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 22 investment professionals increased or started new stock positions, while 28 decreased and sold stakes in Blackstone. The investment professionals in our database now own: 13.92 million shares, down from 15.34 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Blackstone in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 19 Increased: 17 New Position: 5.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The company has market cap of $670.86 million. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Oak Hill Advisors Lp holds 11.5% of its portfolio in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund for 516,017 shares. Beach Point Capital Management Lp owns 349,687 shares or 1.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shaker Financial Services Llc has 0.91% invested in the company for 126,347 shares. The Idaho-based Selway Asset Management has invested 0.84% in the stock. Family Management Corp, a New York-based fund reported 132,891 shares.

The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15.02. About 151,523 shares traded or 0.25% up from the average. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (BGB) has declined 6.98% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.41% the S&P500.