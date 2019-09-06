REV Group Inc. (REVG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Marine Products Corporation (NYSE:MPX)

We will be contrasting the differences between REV Group Inc. (NYSE:REVG) and Marine Products Corporation (NYSE:MPX) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Recreational Vehicles industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REV Group Inc. 12 0.24 N/A -0.23 0.00 Marine Products Corporation 15 1.70 N/A 0.83 19.47

Table 1 highlights REV Group Inc. and Marine Products Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents REV Group Inc. (NYSE:REVG) and Marine Products Corporation (NYSE:MPX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REV Group Inc. 0.00% -2.4% -0.9% Marine Products Corporation 0.00% 36.1% 25.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of REV Group Inc. are 2.2 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Marine Products Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Marine Products Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than REV Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for REV Group Inc. and Marine Products Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score REV Group Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Marine Products Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

REV Group Inc.’s upside potential is 30.72% at a $12 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of REV Group Inc. shares and 15.2% of Marine Products Corporation shares. About 3.91% of REV Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 10.4% of Marine Products Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REV Group Inc. 0.07% 2.03% 15.91% 75.33% -11.86% 94.01% Marine Products Corporation 15.71% 4.83% 6.36% 13.5% -13.53% -5.03%

For the past year REV Group Inc. had bullish trend while Marine Products Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Marine Products Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors REV Group Inc.

REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipal fire departments, EMS providers, and private fleets through dealers. The Commercial segment provides transit and shuttle buses, school buses, mobility vans, and other specialty vehicles, including sweepers and terminal trucks. The segment sells its products directly, as well as through dealers to municipalities, schools, and commercial and industrial customers. The Recreation segment offers motorized recreational vehicles and luxury buses. This segment sells its vehicles through dealer to brand-loyal customers and fleet owners. The company also provides aftermarket parts and services. REV Group, Inc. was formerly known as Allied Specialty Vehicles, Inc. and changed its name to REV Group, Inc. in November 2015. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.