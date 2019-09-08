REV Group Inc. (REVG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)

This is a contrast between REV Group Inc. (NYSE:REVG) and Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Recreational Vehicles and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REV Group Inc. 12 0.30 N/A -0.23 0.00 Arcimoto Inc. 4 2951.56 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows REV Group Inc. and Arcimoto Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REV Group Inc. 0.00% -2.4% -0.9% Arcimoto Inc. 0.00% -128.2% -87%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of REV Group Inc. are 2.2 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Arcimoto Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. REV Group Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Arcimoto Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given REV Group Inc. and Arcimoto Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score REV Group Inc. 1 2 0 2.67 Arcimoto Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 28.86% for REV Group Inc. with average price target of $10.67. On the other hand, Arcimoto Inc.’s potential upside is 97.18% and its average price target is $7. The data provided earlier shows that Arcimoto Inc. appears more favorable than REV Group Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of REV Group Inc. shares and 8% of Arcimoto Inc. shares. Insiders held 3.91% of REV Group Inc. shares. Competitively, Arcimoto Inc. has 44.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REV Group Inc. 0.07% 2.03% 15.91% 75.33% -11.86% 94.01% Arcimoto Inc. -2.26% -2.88% -17.21% -1.03% -18.55% 13.06%

For the past year REV Group Inc. was more bullish than Arcimoto Inc.

Summary

REV Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Arcimoto Inc.

REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipal fire departments, EMS providers, and private fleets through dealers. The Commercial segment provides transit and shuttle buses, school buses, mobility vans, and other specialty vehicles, including sweepers and terminal trucks. The segment sells its products directly, as well as through dealers to municipalities, schools, and commercial and industrial customers. The Recreation segment offers motorized recreational vehicles and luxury buses. This segment sells its vehicles through dealer to brand-loyal customers and fleet owners. The company also provides aftermarket parts and services. REV Group, Inc. was formerly known as Allied Specialty Vehicles, Inc. and changed its name to REV Group, Inc. in November 2015. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Arcimoto, Inc. develops and builds a pilot fleet of three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc. in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Eugene, Oregon.