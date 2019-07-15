REV Group, Inc. (REVG) Reaches $13.54 After 5.00% Down Move; Geospace Technologies (GEOS) Shorts Lowered By 0.61%

Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS) had a decrease of 0.61% in short interest. GEOS’s SI was 277,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.61% from 279,400 shares previously. With 50,700 avg volume, 6 days are for Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS)’s short sellers to cover GEOS’s short positions. The SI to Geospace Technologies Corporation’s float is 2.48%. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $16.27. About 101,711 shares traded or 16.51% up from the average. Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS) has risen 34.23% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GEOS News: 03/04/2018 – LEMELSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC-CALLED FOR REPLACEMENT OF MANAGEMENT OF GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES, EXPLORATION OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES WITH INVESTMENT BANK; 23/05/2018 – GeoSpace Labs Ready to Save ONE20 ELD Fleets; 03/05/2018 – Geospace Technologies 2Q Loss/Shr 36c; 03/05/2018 – Geospace Technologies 2Q Rev $19.2M; 07/05/2018 – Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is Investigating Geospace Technologies Corporation (GEOS) on Behalf of its Shareholders; 21/05/2018 – GeoSpace Labs Rescues Abandoned ONE20 ELD Users; 21/04/2018 – DJ Geospace Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEOS); 03/04/2018 – GEOS HOLDER LEMELSON CALLS FOR REPLACEMENT OF MANAGEMENT; 22/05/2018 – GeoSpace Labs Ready to Save ONE20 ELD Jobs; 03/04/2018 – LEMELSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC- CALLING FOR IMMEDIATE REMOVAL, FOR CAUSE, OF RICK WHEELER, CEO AND TOM MCENTIRE, CFO OF GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES

The stock of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.84% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $13.54. About 109,293 shares traded. REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) has declined 29.75% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.18% the S&P500. Some Historical REVG News: 10/04/2018 – REV Group, Inc. Announces the Return of Tom Phillips as Chief Operating Officer; 23/03/2018 – REV GROUP, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 20/03/2018 – REV GROUP, REPORTS LAUNCH OF SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 12/04/2018 – REV Group at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 07/03/2018 – REV Group Reaffirms FY 2018 Outloo; 10/04/2018 – REV Group: Berto Terminated in March Due to Personal Conduct; 25/04/2018 – REV GROUP,ZERORPM IN PACT FOR IDLE MITIGATION SYSTEMS,AMBULANCE; 10/04/2018 – REV Group, Inc. Announces the Return of Tom Phillips as Oper Chief; 07/05/2018 – REV Group at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – REV Group Fire Division Partners With ZeroRPM on Idle Mitigation System Specifically Engineered for E-ONE, Ferrara and KMEThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $844.86 million company. It was reported on Jul, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $12.86 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:REVG worth $42.24M less.

Geospace Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates and makes seismic instruments and equipment for the gas and oil industry in the United States, Canada, Colombia, the Russian Federation, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $221.80 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Seismic and Non-Seismic. It currently has negative earnings. The Seismic segment offers land and marine nodal data acquisition systems; permanent land and seabed reservoir monitoring services and products; geophones and geophone strings; hydrophones; leader wires; connectors; telemetry cables; marine streamer retrieval and steering devices; and various other products.

Analysts await REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.36 per share. REVG’s profit will be $26.21 million for 8.06 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by REV Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 110.00% EPS growth.

REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. The company has market cap of $844.86 million. It operates through three divisions: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. It currently has negative earnings. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipal fire departments, EMS providers, and private fleets through dealers.