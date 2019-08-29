REV Group, Inc. (REVG) Reaches $12.55 After 4.00% Up Move; Riverhead Capital Management Has Boosted Its Mednax (MD) Stake

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased Mednax Inc (MD) stake by 97.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Riverhead Capital Management Llc acquired 63,413 shares as Mednax Inc (MD)’s stock declined 13.06%. The Riverhead Capital Management Llc holds 128,689 shares with $3.50M value, up from 65,276 last quarter. Mednax Inc now has $1.77B valuation. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $21.04. About 346,324 shares traded. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 42.54% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 27/03/2018 – Mednax to buy Cool Springs Interventional LLC Based in Franklin, Tenn; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX REPORTS PURCHASE OF PEDIATRIC OPHTHALMOLOGY PRACTICE IN; 30/04/2018 – MEDNAX 1Q ADJ EPS 89C, EST. 86C; 27/03/2018 – MEDNAX Announces Expansion of Radiology Practices; 20/04/2018 – DJ MEDNAX Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MD); 07/05/2018 – Atrium Health Amends Countersuit to Mednax Due to Continued False Fear-based Ad Campaign; 08/03/2018 – HELLMAN & FRIEDMAN IS ALSO SAID TO MAKE INDICATIVE MEDNAX BID; 02/04/2018 – MEDNAX INC – WITH ACQUISITION, FOUR PHYSICIAN GROUP PRACTICES HAVE BECOME PART OF MEDNAX IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – MEDNAX REPORTS PURCHASE OF LEADING TEXAS RADIOLOGY PRACTICE; 30/04/2018 – MEDNAX 1Q NET REV. $901.9M, EST. $904.1M

The stock of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.11% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $12.55. About 89,464 shares traded. REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) has declined 11.86% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical REVG News: 07/03/2018 – REV GROUP INC REVG.N FY2018 REV VIEW $2.59 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – REV Group Reaffirms FY 2018 Outloo; 23/05/2018 – REV Group to Release Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on Wednesday June 6, 2018; 10/04/2018 – REV Group: Tom Phillips to Assume Many of the Duties of Marcus Berto; 07/03/2018 – REV Group 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 20/03/2018 – REV Group, Inc. Announces Launch of Share Repurchase Program Up to $50 Million; 10/04/2018 – REV Group, Inc. Announces the Return of Tom Phillips as Chief Operating Officer; 07/03/2018 – Correct: REV Group Reaffirms FY 2018 Sales Outlook, Updates Net Income Outloo; 07/05/2018 – REV Group Fire Division Launches Decontamination and Biohazard Mitigation Options for Fire Trucks; 07/03/2018 – REV GROUP INC – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK FOR NET SALES OF $2.4 TO $2.7 BLN AND ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $200 TO $220 MLNThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $783.09 million company. It was reported on Aug, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $13.05 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:REVG worth $31.32M more.

More notable recent MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Examining MEDNAX, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MD) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mednax Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Mednax Inc (MD) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mednax, Inc. (MD) CEO Roger Medel on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased Jabil Circuit Inc (NYSE:JBL) stake by 87,900 shares to 99,609 valued at $2.65 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) stake by 6,150 shares and now owns 1,500 shares. Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Mednax (NYSE:MD), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Mednax has $2800 highest and $2400 lowest target. $25.67’s average target is 22.01% above currents $21.04 stock price. Mednax had 3 analyst reports since August 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, August 5 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) earned “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Friday, August 2. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Tuesday, August 27.

More notable recent REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “REV Group, Inc. (REVG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why REV Group Stock Dropped 20% – The Motley Fool” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Robbins Arroyo LLP: REV Group, Inc. (REVG) Shareholders Sue Officers and Directors – Business Wire” published on January 14, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “REV Group, Inc. (REVG) Misses Q2 EPS by 1c, Maintains Guidance – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. The company has market cap of $783.09 million. It operates through three divisions: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. It currently has negative earnings. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipal fire departments, EMS providers, and private fleets through dealers.