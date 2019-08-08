REV Group, Inc. (REVG) Reaches $12.40 After 9.00% Down Move; Blackstone (BSL)’s Sentiment Is 1

Blackstone (BSL) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -1.70, from 2.7 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 16 investment professionals started new and increased stock positions, while 16 decreased and sold their stock positions in Blackstone. The investment professionals in our database now own: 3.86 million shares, up from 3.75 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Blackstone in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 10 Increased: 10 New Position: 6.

The stock of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.91% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $12.4. About 156,600 shares traded. REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) has declined 11.86% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical REVG News: 10/04/2018 – REV Group: Berto Terminated in March Due to Personal Conduct; 07/03/2018 – Correct: REV Group Reaffirms FY 2018 Sales Outlook, Updates Net Income Outloo; 10/04/2018 – REV Group, Inc. Announces the Return of Tom Phillips as Oper Chief; 20/03/2018 – REV GROUP INC – REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION EXPIRES IN 24 MONTHS; 07/03/2018 REV GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 9.0C; 07/05/2018 – REV Group at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – REV Group 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 07/03/2018 – REV GROUP INC REVG.N FY2018 REV VIEW $2.59 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – REV Group Sees FY18 Sales $2.4B-$2.7B; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in REV GroupThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $813.21M company. It was reported on Aug, 8 by Barchart.com. We have $11.28 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:REVG worth $73.19M less.

The stock increased 0.29% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17.4. About 15,774 shares traded. Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (BSL) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund for 58,416 shares. Q Global Advisors Llc owns 48,152 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd has 0.3% invested in the company for 262,521 shares. The West Virginia-based Ntv Asset Management Llc has invested 0.25% in the stock. Arlington Capital Management Inc., a Illinois-based fund reported 24,034 shares.

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. The company has market cap of $265.68 million. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. The company has market cap of $813.21 million. It operates through three divisions: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. It currently has negative earnings. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipal fire departments, EMS providers, and private fleets through dealers.