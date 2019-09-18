REV Group, Inc. (REVG) Reaches $10.82 Formed H&S; Legal & General Group Plc Has Increased Its Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) Position

Legal & General Group Plc increased Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) stake by 25.97% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Legal & General Group Plc acquired 155,397 shares as Camden Ppty Tr (CPT)’s stock rose 3.31%. The Legal & General Group Plc holds 753,713 shares with $78.68M value, up from 598,316 last quarter. Camden Ppty Tr now has $10.65 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $109.99. About 50,754 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 14.89% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA INITIATES ACTION WITH AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION TO ADD CPT® CODES FOR INSURANCE COVERAGE OF FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING MEDICAL DEVICES; 17/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms Camden Property Trust ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Rvd To Pos; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: Ecb’s Changes To Covered Bond Haircuts Will Increase Cpt Issuers’ Repo Funding Costs; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Rev $230.7M; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.16 TO $1.20, EST. $1.19; 08/03/2018 – PACIFIC EDGE GETS APPROVAL FOR NEW CPT CODES FROM AMA; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Net $40.5M; 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – ACKNOWLEDGES RESIGNATION OF CHAROONG SUPANPONG, THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold CPT shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 86.18 million shares or 0.38% less from 86.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) stated it has 0.22% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). North Carolina-based Piedmont Advsrs has invested 0.04% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands owns 30,369 shares. Daiwa Securities Inc holds 0.02% or 19,650 shares in its portfolio. Davis Selected Advisers owns 170,550 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0.04% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Hsbc Holdg Public reported 357,060 shares. Moreover, Millennium Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd has invested 0% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Raymond James & Associates holds 218,486 shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd invested in 0.01% or 57,563 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,451 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Associate holds 189,289 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.36% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Financial Advisers Llc has invested 0.02% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Legal & General Group Plc decreased Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) stake by 1.34M shares to 1.93M valued at $25.83M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Altair Engr Inc stake by 11,421 shares and now owns 7,598 shares. Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Camden Prop Trust (NYSE:CPT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Camden Prop Trust has $112 highest and $105 lowest target. $111’s average target is 0.92% above currents $109.99 stock price. Camden Prop Trust had 7 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 30. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) on Wednesday, July 10 with “Overweight” rating. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”.