REV Group, Inc. (REVG) EPS Estimated At $0.42; Nii Holdings (NIHD) Shorts Up By 3.49%

Analysts expect REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) to report $0.42 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 16.67% from last quarter’s $0.36 EPS. REVG’s profit would be $26.21 million giving it 6.66 P/E if the $0.42 EPS is correct. After having $0.20 EPS previously, REV Group, Inc.’s analysts see 110.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.19. About 114,645 shares traded. REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) has declined 11.86% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical REVG News: 07/03/2018 – REV GROUP INC – UPDATES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 NET INCOME OUTLOOK TO A RANGE OF $90 TO $110 MLN AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME TO A RANGE OF $110 TO $125 MLN; 20/03/2018 – REV Group, Inc. Announces Launch Of Share Repurchase Program; 03/05/2018 – REV Group Fire Division Introduces AXIS™ Smart Truck Technology for the Fire Service; 07/03/2018 – REV Group Sees FY18 Sales $2.4B-$2.7B; 25/04/2018 – REV Group and ZeroRPM Announce an Alliance to Provide ldle Mitigation Systems® and the Revolutionary Ambulance of the Future; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in REV Group; 07/03/2018 – Correct: REV Group Reaffirms FY 2018 Sales Outlook, Updates Net Income Outloo; 07/03/2018 – REV Group Reaffirms FY 2018 Outloo; 25/04/2018 – REV GROUP,ZERORPM IN PACT FOR IDLE MITIGATION SYSTEMS,AMBULANCE; 09/05/2018 – REV Group Fire Division Partners With ZeroRPM on Idle Mitigation System Specifically Engineered for E-ONE, Ferrara and KME

Nii Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NIHD) had an increase of 3.49% in short interest. NIHD’s SI was 7.25 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.49% from 7.00M shares previously. With 1.07M avg volume, 7 days are for Nii Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NIHD)’s short sellers to cover NIHD’s short positions. The SI to Nii Holdings Inc’s float is 8.57%. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.57. About 464,568 shares traded. NII Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NIHD) has declined 68.51% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.51% the S&P500. Some Historical NIHD News: 16/05/2018 – NII Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – NII Holdings Finalizing Its Assessment of Whether Substantial Doubt About the Company’s Ability to Continue as a Going Concern Has Been Resolved; 08/05/2018 – Nll HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.43; 08/03/2018 – Nll HOLDINGS INC – FOR 2018, SEES MODERATELY BETTER CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED OIBDA THAN AMOUNT REPORTED IN 2017, BUT STILL NEGATIVE; 08/03/2018 – NII Holdings 4Q Loss $56.3M; 16/05/2018 – Incentive Fees Cut GAIN’s NII; 13/03/2018 – NII Holdings Regains Compliance With NASDAQ Listing Rules; 08/03/2018 – NII Holdings 4Q Rev $188.9M; 15/05/2018 – Taconic Capital Advisors Buys New 1.8% Position in NII Holdings; 30/04/2018 – FIDELITY BANK NIGERIA FY NII 71.5B NAIRA VS 61.9B NAIRA Y/Y

REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. The company has market cap of $698.23 million. It operates through three divisions: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. It currently has negative earnings. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipal fire departments, EMS providers, and private fleets through dealers.

NII Holdings, Inc. provides wireless communication services under the Nextel brand in Brazil. The company has market cap of $159.63 million. It offers mobile telephone voice services; wireless data services, including text messaging, mobile Internet, and email services; and push-to-talk services, such as Direct Connect, and Prip and International Direct Connect services, which allow subscribers to talk to each other instantly. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides other value-added services comprising location services, which include the use of global positioning system technologies; digital media services; and a range of applications available via its content management system, as well as the Android open application market.