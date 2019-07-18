REV Group Inc. (REVG) and Marine Products Corporation (NYSE:MPX) Comparing side by side

REV Group Inc. (NYSE:REVG) and Marine Products Corporation (NYSE:MPX) compete against each other in the Recreational Vehicles sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REV Group Inc. 11 0.36 N/A -0.20 0.00 Marine Products Corporation 15 1.52 N/A 0.82 17.74

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for REV Group Inc. and Marine Products Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us REV Group Inc. and Marine Products Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REV Group Inc. 0.00% -2% -0.8% Marine Products Corporation 0.00% 36% 25.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of REV Group Inc. are 2.3 and 0.8. Competitively, Marine Products Corporation has 2.8 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Marine Products Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than REV Group Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of REV Group Inc. shares and 15.2% of Marine Products Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of REV Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 10.4% are Marine Products Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REV Group Inc. 2.92% 7.67% 38.92% 8.05% -29.75% 64.45% Marine Products Corporation -3.31% 7.58% 7.5% -30.51% -8.48% -13.54%

For the past year REV Group Inc. has 64.45% stronger performance while Marine Products Corporation has -13.54% weaker performance.

Summary

Marine Products Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors REV Group Inc.

REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipal fire departments, EMS providers, and private fleets through dealers. The Commercial segment provides transit and shuttle buses, school buses, mobility vans, and other specialty vehicles, including sweepers and terminal trucks. The segment sells its products directly, as well as through dealers to municipalities, schools, and commercial and industrial customers. The Recreation segment offers motorized recreational vehicles and luxury buses. This segment sells its vehicles through dealer to brand-loyal customers and fleet owners. The company also provides aftermarket parts and services. REV Group, Inc. was formerly known as Allied Specialty Vehicles, Inc. and changed its name to REV Group, Inc. in November 2015. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.