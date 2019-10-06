REV Group Inc. (REVG) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

REV Group Inc. (NYSE:REVG) is a company in the Recreational Vehicles industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of REV Group Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.46% of all Recreational Vehicles’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.91% of REV Group Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.62% of all Recreational Vehicles companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has REV Group Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REV Group Inc. 234,833,483.35% -2.40% -0.90% Industry Average 275.76% 31.30% 12.63%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares REV Group Inc. and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio REV Group Inc. 26.09M 11 0.00 Industry Average 123.20M 44.68M 18.66

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for REV Group Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score REV Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 2.67 2.74

The rivals have a potential upside of 23.00%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of REV Group Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REV Group Inc. 0.07% 2.03% 15.91% 75.33% -11.86% 94.01% Industry Average 3.50% 2.98% 9.54% 30.39% 22.34% 36.21%

For the past year REV Group Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

REV Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, REV Group Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.86 and has 0.95 Quick Ratio. REV Group Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than REV Group Inc.’s peers.

Dividends

REV Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipal fire departments, EMS providers, and private fleets through dealers. The Commercial segment provides transit and shuttle buses, school buses, mobility vans, and other specialty vehicles, including sweepers and terminal trucks. The segment sells its products directly, as well as through dealers to municipalities, schools, and commercial and industrial customers. The Recreation segment offers motorized recreational vehicles and luxury buses. This segment sells its vehicles through dealer to brand-loyal customers and fleet owners. The company also provides aftermarket parts and services. REV Group, Inc. was formerly known as Allied Specialty Vehicles, Inc. and changed its name to REV Group, Inc. in November 2015. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.